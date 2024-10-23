Global Super League to feature Amazon Warriors, Qalandars, Hampshire, Rangpur and Victoria

Caribbean Premier League team Guyana Amazon Warriors are scheduled to take on Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of the inaugural Global Super League . The five-team T20 competition will also feature Hampshire Hawks (T20 Blast), Rangpur Riders (BPL), and Victoria (Australia state team). Eleven games, including the final, will be played across as many days starting November 26, with each team playing the other once before the top two make the final, on December 7

The annual event will feature different teams from around the world each year. Providence, Guyana, will be the venue for all the games.

The league shows Guyana's "ambition to become a global sporting destination," Giles White, director of Men's Cricket at Hampshire, said. "International club competition has proven itself to be successful across other sports and has been lacking in cricket for some time. t has been sanctioned by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and "fully supported" by the government of Guyana, a "key stakeholder" in the competition, and has a prize money of US$1 million.

West Indies will be playing two Tests against Bangladesh at home between November 22 and December 4. The resulting clash could bring about availability issues for Warriors, whose roster includes Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Kevin Sinclair, players also part of West Indies' Test set-up. Rangpur Riders are also in line to be directly affected by the clash with Hasan Mahmud potentially playing for Bangladesh.

With Pakistan slated to tour South Africa for an all-format tour, starting with the T20Is on December 10, the availability of Babar Azam, who played six games for Rangpur in BPL 2024, and Shaheen Afridi, Qalandars' captain, among others is also in doubt.