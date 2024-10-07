CWI sanctioned Global Super League set to launch in Guyana on November 26

A new five-team T20 tournament called the Global Super League is set to launch in Guyana and will be played from November 26 to December 7. The league will feature teams from five different countries and is sanctioned by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and "fully supported" by the government of Guyana, a "key stakeholder" in the competition, which has a prize money of US$1 million.

This is slated to be South America's first standalone cricket event and will feature Guyana Amazon Warriors from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and four other "established" T20 teams from around the world. ESPNcricinfo has learnt Hampshire, the three-time champions of England's T20 Blast, are among the invited teams.

There will be a total of 11 matches in the Global Super League T20 with each team playing four matches in the group stage. The top two teams will then progress to the final. All the matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. A media release also said that the event is set to take place annually featuring different teams from around the world being invited to take part each season.

"The passion for cricket in Guyana rivals that of fans anywhere, and we look forward to celebrating our love of the game and our rich and vibrant country with both those visiting in person and watching from around the world," Clive Lloyd , the Global Super League chairman was quote via a release.

Amazon Warriors, the 2023 CPL winners, are the home team from Guyana. They have also been runners-up six times: 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2024.

"The Global Super League has the full support of the Government of Guyana as we build a world class sports tourism product," Mohammed Irfaan Ali, president of the co-operative Republic of Guyana said. "Cricket is part of our cultural history, it is that unifying force, part of our heritage and an integral part of our strategic objective in economic diversification with a strong emphasis on tourism."