Gloucestershire seamer Zaman Akhter agrees to join Essex

Fast bowler Zaman Akhter has become the latest Gloucestershire player to agree a move away from the club after signing a three-year deal with Essex.

Zaman has featured for England Lions after impressing with his pace for Gloucestershire. He made his first-class debut in 2019 for Oxford MCCU before gaining a second chance through the South Asian Cricket Academy, leading to a county contract at the age of 24.

Essex are currently third from bottom in Division One of the County Championship and beginning a process of reshaping their squad after the return of Chris Silverwood as director of cricket before the start of the season.

"We are really excited to bring 'Zum' into the group," Silverwood said. "He is a player we've had our eye on for a while and we really believe his quality will add and strengthen our bowling group.

"I look forward to working closely with Zaman over the winter period when we prepare for the 2026 season, integrating him into the squad and our plans for the season ahead."

Zaman is the fourth Gloucestershire quick to announce their departure in recent weeks. Ajeet Singh Dale will join Lancashire at the end of the season, while Tom Price and Dom Goodman are making the switch to Sussex. Long-serving batter Chris Dent has also announced his retirement

Zaman said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Essex. It's a great club with a rich history and a strong winning culture, and I can't wait to get started.