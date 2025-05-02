Greatest Tests: India's one-wicket epic vs NZ's four-run heist

Test cricket moves men. Even stoic ones like VVS Laxman, who once withstood the world's best team for a full day's play, but here lost his cool with just about seconds on the clock. A victory that had seemed so unlikely - India were eight down with 92 runs still to get - one that required him to strain so hard he hurt his back and needed a runner - was within their grasp. Laxman had added 81 with the No. 10 Ishant Sharma before Ben Hilfenhaus struck, leaving Australia one wicket from a 1-0 lead in the series. Then the No. 11 Pragyan Ojha randomly wandered out of his crease, opening himself up to being run out. Laxman was driven to a curse word. For the entire fourth innings, he had denied Australia. Strong, firm, unmoved, and yet scoring at an extremely brisk pace. Here he broke. India could have lost this game by five runs and it still would have been a classic. In the end, they won it by one wicket and Australia's nemesis was unbeaten on 73 off 79 balls.
No one knew when they were eating lunch on the fourth day in Abu Dhabi that the first domino had fallen. Pakistan went in 130 for 4 chasing 176 to win. They wouldn't get there. They wouldn't get there because a debutant left-arm spinner from New Zealand would bring them down like a house of cards.
Ajaz Patel has spent his career doing unimaginable things - he's picked up 10 wickets in an innings, he's helped New Zealand beat India in India 3-0 - but this was where it all started. At 171 for 9, and with Azhar Ali still out there, Pakistan had hope. Then Kane Williamson remembered that he had a left-arm spinner in his ranks and that left-arm spinners have always troubled Azhar. It was a gamble - the kind that will get better with each retelling - because it worked. New Zealand began this Test in a way that made sense. Getting all out for 153 on a spinning pitch and giving up a first-innings lead of 74. Everything they did from that point on, however, made people wonder if what happened could even be real
.