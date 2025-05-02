Greatest Tests: India's one-wicket epic vs NZ's four-run heist

Test cricket moves men. Even stoic ones like VVS Laxman, who once withstood the world's best team for a full day's play, but here lost his cool with just about seconds on the clock. A victory that had seemed so unlikely - India were eight down with 92 runs still to get - one that required him to strain so hard he hurt his back and needed a runner - was within their grasp. Laxman had added 81 with the No. 10 Ishant Sharma before Ben Hilfenhaus struck, leaving Australia one wicket from a 1-0 lead in the series. Then the No. 11 Pragyan Ojha randomly wandered out of his crease, opening himself up to being run out. Laxman was driven to a curse word. For the entire fourth innings, he had denied Australia. Strong, firm, unmoved, and yet scoring at an extremely brisk pace. Here he broke. India could have lost this game by five runs and it still would have been a classic. In the end, they won it by one wicket and Australia's nemesis was unbeaten on 73 off 79 balls.