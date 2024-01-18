Hamish Rutherford announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Zealand and Otago opening batter Hamish Rutherford will play the last match of his professional career next week, in the Super Smash clash against Northern Districts in Dunedin. Rutherford will end a career that started in 2008 and in which he has scored 16,468 so far across formats.

Rutherford played 16 Tests as part of his 130 first-class games and scored a 171 on debut against England in 2013. He made 7863 Test runs along with 17 centuries while averaging 35.26. He played only four ODIs but 127 List A games, scoring 4326 runs with 13 centuries in the format, and 192 T20s - including eight T20Is - for 4279 runs at a strike rate of 141.50.

"It has been a privilege to play for Otago and be part of this iconic province," he said in a statement. "While playing for New Zealand was always the dream, I'm grateful for the opportunities cricket has given me and my family. I've loved every minute of it. I appreciate all the support I have had from family and friends, fellow players, coaches and supporters of the province."

Rutherford will retire having played the most T20s for Otago; he broke Neil Broom's record earlier this month. Overall, he will retire having played the third most matches for Otago across formats, behind Broom (348) and Derek de Boorder (292).

"Hamish will undoubtedly be considered one of Otago's greats," Otago Cricket chief executive Mike Coggan said. "I have seen him play innings that very few other cricketers are capable of. He has been an entertainer at the top of the innings, and he has my utmost respect as a player and person. His contribution to Otago Cricket has been immense.

"I have not seen another opener who has combined patience and aggression as Hamish has. His big century on debut at home was astonishing against a quality England side and the 155 (off 100 balls) he scored in a Ford Trophy match in Dunedin against CD back in 2020 was something to behold. Hamish has always been a student of the game and one of domestic cricket's finest thinkers. He has been a pleasure to watch and know and I wish him well in retirement."