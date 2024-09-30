Hampshire sell majority stake to GMR Group, owners of Delhi Capitals

Hampshire will become the first English county to have overseas ownership after the club's parent company agreed the sale of a majority stake to GMR Group, an Indian infrastructure conglomerate that owns teams in various T20 leagues, including the Delhi Capitals in IPL.

ESPNcricinfo understands that GMR Group's parent company, GGPL, will initially hold a 53% stake in Hampshire Sport & Leisure Holdings Ltd, Hampshire's parent company, with a completed 100% acquisition expected within the next 24 months.

That process does not guarantee GMR's acquisition of Southern Brave, the Hundred team who play at Hampshire's Utilita Bowl, though they appear set to acquire full ownership. The ongoing sale of equity stakes in the eight Hundred teams by the ECB will involve 51% stakes being transferred to host counties - in this case, Hampshire - but the process includes a mechanism which would require GMR to pay fair market value for the remaining 49% before that transfer happens.

The deal makes GMR Group the majority shareholder in the club, after Hampshire's former chairman, Rob Bransgrove decided to sell his 60% stake in the company. Bransgrove will, however, continue as Group Chairman until at least September 30, 2026, with David Mann retaining his role as Group CEO.

While its business focus has been in the infrastructure business, GMR Group made its first major sporting investment in 2008 when it bought Delhi Daredevils. In 2018, GMR sold a 50% ownership stake in the Delhi franchise to Jindal South West (JSW), a fellow Indian business heavyweight. In cricket, the GMR Group also owns the Dubai Capitals franchise in the UAE's ILT20 and has a stake in Seattle Orcas in MLC.

The potential for overseas investment in Hampshire derives from Bransgrove's original bail-out of the county in 2000, when he secured the club's move from its 116-year home at Northlands Road in Southampton to the Utilita Bowl, on the outskirts of the city.

In so doing, he converted Hampshire from a members-owned club to what was then known as Rose Bowl PLC, and oversaw the building and development of the venue - which now includes the Hilton hotel and Boundary Lakes Golf Course, with plans for more additions currently under consideration with Eastleigh Borough Council.

The Utilita Bowl hosted its maiden Test match against Sri Lanka in 2011, while in 2020, its on-site hotel and remote location made it an ideal venue for the ECB's bio-secure summer during the Covid pandemic. The ground hosted a total of three Tests against West Indies and Pakistan, and six white-ball matches against Australia and Ireland.

"This is the fulfilment of a dream for me and, I hope, for all Hampshire Cricket supporters," Bransgrove said in a press release. "Beyond our team's accomplishments on the field over the past 24 years, we have transformed our stadium into a premier Test Match and events venue and one of the most exceptional cricket and leisure facilities in the country. We have also been pioneers in the development of women's cricket and have consistently innovated throughout this relatively short history.

"After a thorough selection process, we chose GGPL as our partners due to their shared values and commitment to our vision. We believe GGPL is the perfect organization, with the right people, to build on our proud legacy. Becoming the first English cricket club to join an international cricket group will open exciting new opportunities as we embrace the globalization of this great sport."

Rod Bransgrove (left) and David Mann (right) were GMR's guests at the ILT20 in February • ILT20

In 2021, Hampshire also hosted the inaugural World Test Championship final between Australia and India, again with Covid restrictions, while in 2027, it is due to host its maiden Ashes Test.

Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, said that the deal "demonstrates the global interest" in investing in English cricket and underlines "the continuing appeal of county cricket." Gould said: "This is an exciting time for Hampshire Cricket, and I'd like to welcome GGPL to cricket in England and Wales. I am pleased to see their commitment to continuing to develop Hampshire's cricket teams and pathways and enhance facilities at Utilita Bowl, and their respect for the traditions of the game in this country.

"I'd like to thank Rod Bransgrove for all he has done in transforming Hampshire and creating a world-class stadium, and look forward to continuing to work together in his role as Group Chair."