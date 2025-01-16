Stephen Fleming steps down as Southern Brave head coach

Birrell will become the first county head coach also taking charge of a men's Hundred team, though several have served as assistant coaches. He will be replaced as Hampshire coach during the Metro Bank Cup, the 50-over competition which runs parallel to the Hundred, but remains in charge for the County Championship and the T20 Blast.

Fleming's resignation avoids a situation in which he would coach a team part-owned by a rival IPL franchise, given his long-running association with Chennai Super Kings. Hampshire were sold to the GMR Group - co-owners of Delhi Capitals - last year and are set to become majority shareholders in the Brave this year.

He has coached Chennai since 2009, and has also taken charge of their affiliated franchises in Major League Cricket (Texas Super Kings) and the SA20 (Joburg Super Kings), where he is currently. Fleming said in a statement that stepping down from his role with the Brave would allow him to spend more time at home.

"I absolutely loved my time at Southern Brave, working in the Hundred and working with a great group of people at Utilita Bowl," Fleming said. "We got close to winning a couple of times so it's difficult to step down but for family reasons I need to be able to dedicate more time to being at home this season. I wish everyone at Southern Brave the best for 2025."

Giles White, who is director of cricket at the Brave and Hampshire, said: "Stephen created an excellent environment for the players and it has been an enjoyable and successful stint with us… In his place we are delighted to welcome Adi Birrell and look forward to seeing him build on the team's success in 2025."

White and Birrell have until February 24 to work out the core of their squad for 2025, with each team permitted to retain up to 11 players (including one designated central contract player). These can include one direct overseas signing for 2025, with the ECB hopeful that a new top men's salary of £200,000 will attract some of the world's best players to the Hundred.