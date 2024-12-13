Richard Gould: ECB 'unapologetic' about attracting top talent to Men's Hundred

Richard Gould, the ECB chief executive, says English cricket must not apologise for attracting the world's best men's players, as he faced down claims from the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) that Thursday's upheaval to the Hundred's pay structure for the 2025 season will only benefit overseas players.

Top salaries in the men's Hundred will rise from £125,000 to £200,000 (a 60% increase) and £100,000 to £120,000 (20%) for the second tier. However, the other four salary bands, which cover all but four players in 15-man squads, will receive hikes of between 3 and 5%.

The announcement was greeted with disdain by the PCA , with interim-chief executive Daryl Mitchell stating he was "extremely concerned" at how the changes had been pushed through. Having been part of initial talks on how the injection of money would be spread across the board for the upcoming competition, Mitchell believed Thursday's news reflected "a severe lack of communication and consultation".

Tymal Mills and Sam Billings , two players who have been ever-present since the Hundred's inaugural season in 2021, took to X to voice their concerns. Billings, who captained Oval Invincibles to successive men's titles, said: "Remarkable how a category gets a 60% increase yet most others get under 5%... Who has come up with this???"

Speaking on Friday in Hamilton ahead of England's third and final Test against New Zealand, Gould admitted he was taken aback by the PCA's criticism, stating it was "not what I want to hear". However, he held an unapologetic line about lifting the top brackets to court the best talent in the world, arguing that the dissenting voices had come from a "small section of male players".

"I don't accept that," Gould said, when asked if the top pay packets are almost exclusively reserved for overseas talent. "Because that band also includes central- and potentially contracted (England) players, so you've effectively got through that top band. And so, no, I don't accept that at all."

Competition from overseas leagues, including Major League Cricket in the USA, has been a factor in the ECB's approach to top-tier salaries, with Pat Cummins admitting to ESPNcricinfo that he hadn't considered the Hundred when signing a lucrative four-year deal with San Francisco Unicorns last year.

"This is a global market. We want the best players, irrespective of nationality. If you're the best player, you'll be paid the most," Gould added. "You only have to look at the IPL and the differential and the spread. And if you look back over the last couple of years, we haven't had as many of the best players in the world that we wanted in the men's. We want more, and we're not going to be apologetic in terms of our ambition to get them here.

"Once we're there, then the money is much easier to spread it throughout the squad. It is a very, very competitive market for a very small number of players, and we are not going to be pushed aside on that. We are going to compete, and we have to compete because we need the best players playing in our competition."

Gould also countered the PCA's suggestions the ECB are guilty of widening the gender pay gap between the men's and women's competitions, citing market forces. While the top women's bracket has increased by 30 percent, they will be earning three times less than their male counterparts. Next year, the difference in pay will have risen from £75,000 to £135,000.

In 2022, the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) called for gender pay parity in the Hundred by 2025. The ECB pushed back on the timeframe as unrealistic in its response to the report, which Gould reiterated.

"The gap has got bigger because of market dynamics," he said. "That wasn't a recommendation we said we could deliver on and we have been very up front on that. We have seen a significant increase in the salaries we have been able to put into the women's game.

"I'm really looking forward to the point that every county club in the country now has a women's team. You know, I think in five years' time, we'll look back and go, 'How did it take us this long?' But I think that's a really, really significant step for us."

Relations between the ECB and PCA are at an all-time low with disagreement over Hundred salaries following dissent over an issue regarding a new, more stringent No Object Certificate (NOC) policy.

A group of domestic players have been blindsided by what they deem as legislation that restrict their earning opportunities. Those hamstrung by the new regulations are ones who have red-ball commitments written into their existing county deals.

Though no NOCs have been rejected yet, with 80 handed out to male players in 2024 so far, a group of around 50 cricketers have floated the prospect of strike action in the form of boycotting the 2025 Hundred.

Gould accepts there is nuance to the latest NOC stance, particularly for white-ball players with ad hoc agreements with their clubs. Tom Curran , for instance, has been on a white-ball contract with Surrey since 2022, but made two County Championship at the end of the 2024 season as the club negotiated other absences.

Nevertheless, Gould believes the updated measures will "protect the sanctity" of county contracts. He also hopes a boycott does not come to fruition.