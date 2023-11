Hardik Pandya not fit to play T20Is against Australia

It is understood that Hardik, who tore a ligament in his left ankle in the World Cup league match against Bangladesh on October 19, was advised six to eight weeks of rest by the BCCI medical staff. The medical staff was initially optimistic about Hardik recovering in time to play in India's last league match against Netherlands on November 12. However, the swelling failed to recede, causing pain during the fitness tests Hardik underwent before he was eventually ruled out of the tournament , with Prasidh Krishna named his replacement.