Hardik Pandya not fit to play T20Is against Australia
The majority of the World Cup squad is likely to be rested with fringe players set to get opportunities
Hardik Pandya will not be part of India's squad for the five-match T20I series against Australia which begins on November 23, four days after the ODI World Cup. ESPNcricinfo has learned that India's squad for the T20I series is scheduled to be picked on November 15, the same day Rohit Sharma's team faces New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals in Mumbai.
It is understood that Hardik, who tore a ligament in his left ankle in the World Cup league match against Bangladesh on October 19, was advised six to eight weeks of rest by the BCCI medical staff. The medical staff was initially optimistic about Hardik recovering in time to play in India's last league match against Netherlands on November 12. However, the swelling failed to recede, causing pain during the fitness tests Hardik underwent before he was eventually ruled out of the tournament, with Prasidh Krishna named his replacement.
It is understood that the majority of the World Cup squad is likely to be rested, with the group selected for the Australia T20Is likely to feature most players who were part of the Asian Games in October. The Indian team, which had won the gold medal at the event in Hangzhou, was led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma featured in that squad.
The selection panel, led by former India allrounder Ajit Agarkar, will be mindful of the senior Indian team's workload in the past two months, a period in which they have played the Asia Cup and the World Cup.
It is also understood that VVS Laxman is set to be the head coach for the T20I series against Australia. It could not be confirmed what the BCCI plans to do about Rahul Dravid whose two-year contract will end after the World Cup.
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo