Harmanpreet to be 'assessed and monitored' ahead of the Bristol T20I

In her stead, Smriti Mandhana stood in as captain and scored her maiden T20I century, helping India take a 1-0 lead. She became the first India woman , and only the fifth overall, to hit a century in all three formats of international cricket. She said later that she had been told she would be leading the side only hours before the match but that she "had a 50-50 idea" and was ready for it.