Harmanpreet Kaur: 'WPL is a gamechanger for all of us'
Reactions from some of the players who were bought at the first Women's Premier League auction
Various players react to being snapped up at the 2023 WPL auction.
Harmanpreet KaurBought by Mumbai Indians for INR 1.8 crore (USD 220,000 approx)
"I feel great, I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing well in the IPL, and now I also have the opportunity to be part of the team", Harmanpreet told Sports 18. "I think it's a gamechanger for all of us because we are going to experience this pressure [for] the first time. I'm very excited and at the same time, this will entirely change women's cricket not only in India [but] even in world cricket. We all are coming to Mumbai and I hope we'll get a lot of support. Mumbai Indians fans have always been great and we are really looking forward [to experiencing it]."
Smriti MandhanaBought by RCB for INR 3.4 crore (USD 415,000 approx)
"We have been watching auction of men's, it is such a big moment for women to have an auction of this sort. This is just history - first, the announcement of the WPL, and then this auction. The whole thing is exciting. RCB's legacy is big, they are an existing franchise that have built a big fan base.
"Really excited to be a part of such a big franchise and I hope that we can together build a great team. Namaskara Bengaluru, I think that's what they say. I'm excited to wear the red colour and get the cup. All the fans, keep supporting us, we'll try and have a great tournament."
Shafali VermaBought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore (USD 244,000 approx)
"Delhi's [like] a home team [for me], so I feel very good and, of course, it [playing for them] will be fun. This [auction] is a big deal because fame will enter women's cricket when money comes in. The efforts of the BCCI and the organisers have been great to see. It [the tournament] will be great for the domestic players because new stars will be born and they will be able to play with international players. I'm happy for them, and it's really good for women's cricket."
Deepti SharmaBought by UP Warriorz for INR 2.6 crore (USD 317,000 approx)
"It's a good opportunity and I feel happy because I am from UP. I want to do as well as I can for the franchise. This is a new beginning because we were waiting for this for a long time. Works well for all Indian players, who were waiting for it. Will aim to contribute to the UP team."