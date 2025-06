But Brook put India under sustained pressure from the outset, cutting Prasidh Krishna for four then pulling him over midwicket for six in the first over on Sunday morning. He reached a 65-ball half-century shortly before lunch with a single to long-on, marking his second fifty in three innings at his home ground in his maiden Test against India.

India's seamers generally bowled with more control than they had on the second day, with Mohammed Siraj particularly impressive. Ollie Pope added only six runs to his unbeaten 100 before edging behind off Prasidh, and Siraj had Stokes caught behind to end a scratchy innings of 20 off 52 balls, prompting him to throw his bat in the air in frustration.

Jadeja wheeled away from the Football Stand End, allowing the seamers to run down the hill, and could easily have had a wicket: Pant failed to gather when Brook feathered behind on 46, and Jamie Smith's inside edge narrowly evaded Sai Sudharsan at forward short leg.