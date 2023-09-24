Hasaranga doubtful for World Cup after aggravating hamstring tear

Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana are also on the road back from injury, but there is greater hope those two can feature in the World Cup

Sri Lanka are likely to be without the services of Hasaranga for the entire duration of the World Cup • ICC via Getty Images

Sri Lanka allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga may be out of the World Cup completely, and may even require surgery, after aggravating his Grade 3 hamstring tear over the past few days.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera , and spinner Maheesh Theekshana also still on the road back from injury. But there is greater hope those two can play some role in the World Cup.

The chair of SLC's medical committee, Arjuna de Silva, told ESPNcricinfo that "medically it seems unlikely that Wanindu will be fit" for much of the World Cup's duration.

The selectors may still pick him of course, in the hopes he will be available towards the end of the round robin stage. But medical advice is that such a move will be a significant risk.

Chameera, who is recovering from a pectoral injury, is bowling in the nets and building up his workload. But Theekshana, who strained his hamstring in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, is currently in rehab.