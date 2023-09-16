ODI World Cup injury watch

Nortje played at MLC, was rested from South Africa's T20Is against Australia and missed the first ODI with lower back spams. He played the second, in Bloemfontein, bowled five overs and then pulled up with the same issue. When he was ruled out of the third ODI, he was also sent to Johannesburg for scans and was then sidelined for the rest of the series. He was due to start bowling at the weekend (September 16-17) under the supervision of the national team's bowling staff. However, ESPNcricinfo understands there are serious concerns around his availability for the World Cup, especially as he has a history of injury, Nortje was out for seven months after the 2021 T20 World Cup with a hip and back concern. He also missed the 2019 World Cup because of a broken thumb.