ODI World Cup injury watch
Who will be left standing?
The Men's ODI World Cup is fast approaching, but for some teams there is concern around growing injury lists amid busy schedules of lead-in matches. Squads can be freely changed until September 28 so there is time for selectors to make changes if needed, but after that approval needs come from the ICC Technical Committee. Scroll below to keep up to date with injury updates from around the squads and how players are tracking in their recoveries
England confident over Rashid and Wood
Adil Rashid and Mark Wood only played one game between in the series against New Zealand, but the England camp are not concerned.
Rashid suffered cramp during the Cardiff ODI and Wood is being nursed towards the World Cup after the Ashes series.
Sri Lanka could face Theekshana blow
Dushmantha Chameera: shoulder injury. May not quite make the World Cup, but it's touch-and-go.
Dilshan Madushanka: oblique muscle. The left-arm quick is struggling to make the World Cup, having torn the muscle during a warm-up for the Asia Cup.
Maheesh Theekshana: hamstring. Unclear yet as to how long he'll be out, but feeling is it's pretty serious and he's not available.
Wanindu Hasaranga: hamstring. The allrounder should be back in time for World Cup
Tamim hopeful for New Zealand series
Tamim Iqbal: hip/groin. Supposed to return in the New Zealand series from September 21.
Najmul Hossain Shanto: hamstring. Unlikely for New Zealand series, targeting the first World Cup match against Afghanistan on October 7.
Ebadot Hossain: knee. Surgery has been completed but he will miss the World Cup. Expected to be an eight-month recovery period
Southee worry for New Zealand
An x-ray confirmed that Tim Southee dislocated and fractured a bone in his right thumb while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of England's innings in the final ODI at Lord's. A New Zealand spokesperson said a timeline for his recovery will be established on Sunday when he undergoes further assessment.
Daryl Mitchell dislocated his ring finger taking a low catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow in the same match but was able to return to the field
Finn Allen, who is not part of New Zealand's ODI World Cup squad, was cleared of any fracture or break after injuring the little finger on his right hand while on as a substitute fielder.
Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has been included in New Zealand's squad as he continues to make good progress in the recovery from the ACL injury sustained in last season's IPL. However, it is not yet confirmed whether he will be available for the opening match against England in Ahmedabad on October 5.
South Africa keep fingers crossed for Nortje
Anrich Nortje: lower back injury
Nortje played at MLC, was rested from South Africa's T20Is against Australia and missed the first ODI with lower back spams. He played the second, in Bloemfontein, bowled five overs and then pulled up with the same issue. When he was ruled out of the third ODI, he was also sent to Johannesburg for scans and was then sidelined for the rest of the series. He was due to start bowling at the weekend (September 16-17) under the supervision of the national team's bowling staff. However, ESPNcricinfo understands there are serious concerns around his availability for the World Cup, especially as he has a history of injury, Nortje was out for seven months after the 2021 T20 World Cup with a hip and back concern. He also missed the 2019 World Cup because of a broken thumb.
Sisanda Magala: left knee issue
Magala's off season started with the IPL, where he split the webbing on his hand in early April. He then had no competitive cricket until August, when he was due to play in the three T20Is against Australia but did not make the series with an injury to the tendon that connects the knee cap to the shinbone. He bowled only four overs in the third ODI and did not play the fourth.
Temba Bavuma: adductor strain (inner-thigh muscle)
South Africa's ODI captain suffered cramp and a slight hamstring niggle in the first ODI against Australia in Bloemfontein but he was fit for the next two matches. He then suffered an inner thigh muscle strain and was left out of the fourth ODI as a precaution.
India's eyes on Iyer
Shreyas Iyer played India’s first two matches of Asia Cup, but minutes from the toss ahead of their Super 4s match against Pakistan, he picked a back spasm during warm-ups. The Asia Cup was the first time Iyer was playing since March having undergone surgery to deal with stress fracture in the back. The BCCI has said that Iyer has not yet fully recovered, but he is still in Sri Lanka. There’s no clarity on whether he will play Asia Cup final on September 17, but he is likely to play three-match ODI series at home against Australia starting September 22
Australia's lengthy list
Pat Cummins: fractured wrist. Injured in the fifth Ashes Test in late July. Is currently in South Africa with the team and is expected to play in the ODI series against India starting on September.
Steve Smith: wrist tendon. Injured it in the second Ashes Test in late June, but played the rest of the series. Was ruled out of the South Africa tour and needed to be in a splint for awhile. But was back hitting balls in early September and is expected to play in India series.
Mitchell Starc: groin soreness. Lingering from the Ashes. Missed South Africa tour, but is on track to play India ODIs
Glenn Maxwell: ankle soreness. Came home from South Africa T20 series after one training session where he ran half a lap and pulled up sore on his previously broken leg. Was due to miss the ODIs anyway because the birth of his son. Has been training in Melbourne and is due to return in India but is being carefully managed.
Ashton Agar: calf soreness. Missed SA T20s after tearing his calf in the pre-season. Played one ODI in South Africa but missed the next two with soreness and then flew home for the birth of his first child. Is due to return for the World Cup warm-ups.
Travis Head: left hand fracture. Copped a blow in game four while batting and had to retire hurt - x-rays showed a fracture. Further updates to come. Full story here.
Cameron Green: concussion. Suffered in game one of the ODI series in South Africa. Is due to play in the fifth match.
