Tim Southee to undergo surgery on fractured thumb, hope remains for World Cup

A decision on his place in the squad will be taken early next week

Tim Southee will undergo surgery on Thursday for the thumb injury he sustained against England last week and New Zealand remain hopeful he could still be available the World Cup.

Southee dislocated and fractured his right thumb attempting to take a catch at slip offered by Joe Root at Lord's. A decision on his availability will be taken early next week.

"We've got our fingers crossed the surgery goes well for Tim," head coach Gary Stead said. "He'll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb and, providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play.

"Our opening game of the World Cup against England is not until Thursday October 5 in Ahmedabad, so that would be our logical target in terms of his availability.

"Tim's obviously a hugely experienced and important figure in our team and we want to give him every chance to be part of this World Cup campaign."

Southee is New Zealand's third-highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 214 at 33.60 and has played in three previous World Cups.

He was one of four specialist quicks named in New Zealand's squad alongside Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. Kane Williamson is also part of the squad as he returns from an ACL injury although when he becomes available is still uncertain

New Zealand play two warm-up matches on September 29 against Pakistan and October 2 against South Africa.