BCB drop several players from BPL auction following findings of corruption report
An independent inquiry committee was set up after several allegations of corruption surfaced in the last BPL
The BCB has dropped several cricketers from the BPL auction, set to take place in Dhaka on November 30, based on the findings of a corruption report into last season's BPL. An independent inquiry committee was formed following last season's BPL when several allegations of corruption surfaced.
The board, however, didn't announce the players' names. These players were removed from the BPL auction based on the report, which is just an observation and hence no charges were made. Neither the BCB nor the inquiry committee announced any formal allegations against the players.
After receiving the report from the three-member committee, the BCB formed an integrity unit, of which Alex Marshall was appointed independent chair.
"In preparing for BPL season 12, the governing council received advice from the independent chair of the integrity unit on steps necessary to further safeguard the league. Based on that advice, a number of individuals, including some players, have not been invited to participate in this year's tournament," a BCB statement said on November 29.
The BCB said the restriction on these cricketers only applies to the BPL. "This is a BPL-specific measure taken to ensure fairness of the investigation process and to protect the integrity of the league. It does not apply to other domestic cricket events conducted under the jurisdiction of the BCB."
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84