Southee to join New Zealand World Cup squad as he continues recovery

The 34-year-old dislocated the finger while attempting a catch during New Zealand's fourth and final ODI against England at Lord's earlier this month. He subsequently went under the knife, and will now fly to India on Saturday with an aim to be fit for New Zealand's opening World Cup game against England on October 5. If he does manage to recover in time, it will mark Southee's fourth ODI World Cup appearance having been part of it in the 2011, 2015 and 2019, and seventh international visit to India.