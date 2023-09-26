Southee to join New Zealand World Cup squad as he continues recovery
Kyle Jamieson called up as back up and will train with the national side but isn't part of the 15-member squad officially
Tim Southee has been cleared to join the New Zealand squad for the ODI World Cup as he continues to recover following surgery on his fractured right thumb.
The 34-year-old dislocated the finger while attempting a catch during New Zealand's fourth and final ODI against England at Lord's earlier this month. He subsequently went under the knife, and will now fly to India on Saturday with an aim to be fit for New Zealand's opening World Cup game against England on October 5. If he does manage to recover in time, it will mark Southee's fourth ODI World Cup appearance having been part of it in the 2011, 2015 and 2019, and seventh international visit to India.
Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson will also link up with the New Zealand squad as well. He is not a part of the 15-member World Cup unit, officially, and therefore will not be available to take part in any of the warm-up matches. He is just there as cover. Jamieson was with the side that beat Bangladesh 2-0 in a three-match series ahead of the World Cup.
New Zealand already have injury concerns with their captain Kane Williamson recovering from a ruptured ACL that he suffered in last season's IPL. While he has been included in the New Zealand World Cup squad, it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to line up with the team when the tournament gets under way next week.
The second group of New Zealand players and support staff are set to depart to India from Christchurch on Wednesday, while a few players will join the squad from Bangladesh.
New Zealand play two warm-up matches - against Pakistan on September 29 in Hyderabad and South Africa on October 2 in Thiruvananthapuram before playing the opening game of the World Cup in Ahmedabad.