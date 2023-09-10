Ravindra earns World Cup call, Milne and Allen miss out

The squad includes four specialist quick bowlers while Jimmy Neesham is also included

'There's still work to do' - Williamson reflects on World Cup selection

Williamson, along with Tim Southee, will be playing in their fourth ODI World Cup having featured in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

As was hinted by his omission for the first ODI against England, Finn Allen does not make the cut. Allen did play in Southampton on Sunday but picked up a second-ball duck. Devon Conway and Will Young are likely to be New Zealand's openers at the World Cup.

Jimmy Neesham , who was at the crease for the Super Over in the 2019 final, is retained while Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry make up the specialist quicks. Mitch Santner and Ish Sodhi are the frontline spinners supplemented by Ravindra who only made his ODI debut earlier this year.

Rachin Ravindra has been included in New Zealand's World Cup squad • PA Photos/Getty Images

Milne played at the 2015 World Cup and returned to the ODI side in 2022 after further battles with injury but has played just five matches in the format since 2017. He was ruled out of the ongoing England series with a hamstring injury.

Jamieson, who has enjoyed the majority of his international success at Test level, has recently returned to action after a back injury.

"It's always a special time to name a tournament team and I'd like to congratulate the 15 players selected today," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

"From Kane and Tim heading to their fourth tournament to the guys selected for the first time it's always a very exciting time. As with any squad named for an ICC tournament, there have been some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players.

"The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive tournament."