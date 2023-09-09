Injured Milne ruled out of England series; New Zealand call up Lister

Milne in race to make World Cup squad, though New Zealand can make changes before September 28

Adam Milne is set to miss the three remaining ODIs against England • Getty Images

Adam Milne has been ruled out of New Zealand's ongoing ODI series against England with a low-grade hamstring injury and is running out of time to make a bid for their World Cup squad.

New Zealand have chosen a provisional 15-man squad which will be confirmed at an event on Monday, but have scope to make changes before the ICC's final deadline on September 28.

They will be playing six more ODIs in that time - three each in England and Bangladesh - but Milne will miss at least the first three of those after scans confirmed he had picked up an injury, having experienced tightness in training the day before the game.

As things stand, he is still due to tour Bangladesh for the three-match series later this month.

Thus, owing to Milne's injury, left-arm seamer Ben Lister has been withdrawn from a planned stint with Kent in the County Championship, and added to the squad for the next three ODIs against England, as the New Zealand side travelled to Southampton on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game.

Gary Stead , New Zealand's coach, said: "We have short turnarounds between these matches and want to try and look after the players as much as possible with the upcoming schedule.

"With Ben already here in England, it meant we could have him join the squad at short notice without the recovery time of a bowler joining from New Zealand mid-series. Ben impressed us in the UAE and [in the] warm-up matches in England, and will continue to learn being around some senior players in the touring group."

Lister, 27, made his ODI debut earlier this year in Pakistan and has also won ten T20I caps. But he is not part of the squad for the subsequent Bangladesh tour and is not in New Zealand's World Cup plans either.