Ferguson to captain New Zealand in Bangladesh ODI series

Dean Foxcroft included in a squad which sees a number of senior players rested before the World Cup

Lockie Ferguson will captain New Zealand in their ODI series against Bangladesh later this month with Tom Latham among a group of senior players given a break before the World Cup.

Latham, currently leading the one-day side in place of Kane Williamson, has been rested from the three-match tour in late September along with Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee to allow them a short period at home.

Trent Boult will feature along with Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne. The spin bowling will be shared between Ish Sodhi, Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie.

Ferguson recently captained New Zealand in a T20 warm-up match against Worcestershire on the current tour of England.

"Lockie is an experienced bowler at the international level, and this is an opportunity for him to really lead from the front with not just the bowling group but the team as a whole," head coach Gary Stead said. "He stepped into the role for the warm-up matches in England and led a group with a lot of moving parts well.

"We have a very full schedule between now until the end of our tour to Pakistan in April including the World Cup and the start of the new World Test Championship cycle so trying to keep players and staff fresh and ready at the right times is paramount," Stead added.

"Balancing workloads also provides opportunities and it's exciting to have different players in the group and learning in an environment like Bangladesh. It can be a challenging place to tour and getting used to different conditions quickly will be important over the next few months."

Dean Foxcroft , who has recently qualified for New Zealand and made his T20I debut against UAE last month, has been included in the squad.

"Any time a player is selected for the first time it's exciting and Dean's shown as the [Otago] Volts' leading white ball run scorer last summer the talent he has," Stead said. "We were impressed with the way he came into the group with the T20 squad, and this will be another great opportunity to keep learning in our environment."

Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham weren't considered for selection because of the birth of their first children.

The three ODIs will take place in Dhaka on September 21, 23 and 26 with the teams then heading to India for the World Cup.