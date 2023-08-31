Kuggeleijn and Solia skittle Australia A to complete huge turnaround

Only Cameron Bancroft showed resistance on the final day as the hosts lost 8 for 84

New Zealand A 147 (Swepson 3-19, Buckingham 3-29) and 468 (Kuggeleijn 101*, Solia 91) beat Australia A 263 (Jewell 78, Kuggeleijn 5-74) and 127 (Bancroft 47, Kuggeleijn 4-39, Solia 3-15) by 225 runs

New Zealand A completed a remarkable turnaround in Brisbane to steamroller Australia A by 225 runs in the first four-day match. Scott Kuggeleijn and Sean Solia completed fine all-round outings as the home side were bundled out for 127 shortly after lunch on the final day.

Kuggeleijn finished with a career-best 9 for 113 in the match and an unbeaten century while Solia took five wickets - including 3 for 15 on the last day - to go alongside 91.

Cameron Bancroft top-scored in Australia A's second innings with 47 before being lbw to Kuggeleijn when he missed a full delivery. Joel Paris did not bat having picked up a hamstring injury on the third day.

"We had a really good first day and got outplayed from that moment onwards," Bancroft said. "We'll have to improve in all areas, our batting wasn't quite good enough. They were able to control us and we probably didn't hang in there quite long enough and our bowling was a bit off, weren't able to build pressure and they hurt us."

Australia A had resumed on 31 for 1 facing a target of 353 and New Zealand A soon made inroads. Caleb Jewell was the first to fall when he top-edged a wild hook shot to deep square leg.

Solia's medium pace then ran through the middle order with Nathan McSweeney lbw, Campbell Kellaway flashing to backward point and Jimmy Peirson given leg before to what appeared a borderline decision.

Mitch Perry was cleaned up with the final ball of the morning session when Kuggeleijn got one through him from round the wicket and things did not last long after the break.

The short ball did for the lower order as Mark Steketee fending to short leg and Mitchell Swepson swatted into the leg side.

The second match of the two-game first-class series is a day-night encounter which begins in Mackay on Monday. Australia A will likely rotate through some of their quick bowlers. Paris' injury adds to the series withdrawals of Matt Kelly (quad) and Wes Agar (back).

Jordan Buckingham will now travel to Mackay having originally just been around for the first game, although could still be rested, while Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan McAndrew can expect to feature.