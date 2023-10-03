Hayley Matthews extends lead as No. 1 T20I allrounder

Australia's Tahlia McGrath (T20I batting) and England's Sophie Ecclestone (T20I bowling) remain on top the rankings with Matthews joining them as the No. 1 allrounder.

With scores of 50 and an unbeaten 124 in South Africa's series triumph, Wolvaardt is now No. 4 among ODI batters, up by two places. Kapp's 144 runs and two wickets took her to tenth place on batting and bowling rankings. She is also the No. 2 among ODI allrounders.