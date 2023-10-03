Hayley Matthews extends lead as No. 1 T20I allrounder
Kerr, Wolvaardt and Kapp also main significant gains in ODI rankings
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has consolidated her position as the No. 1 allrounder in the ICC rankings with scores of 99 not out and a career-best 132 against Australia. She also moved to No. 7 on the batting rankings while her four wickets in two games took her to No. 5 in the rankings for bowlers.
Matthews, who is currently enjoying a run of seven consecutive Player-of-the-Match awards, has been in rich form. In her last two outings, she scored 231 runs off 138 balls that helped West Indies level the T20I series 1-1 with Australia. Matthews, who credits her 'leadership role', as a factor in her strong performances, now has 480 ranking points - a personal best.
Australia's Tahlia McGrath (T20I batting) and England's Sophie Ecclestone (T20I bowling) remain on top the rankings with Matthews joining them as the No. 1 allrounder.
Kerr, Wolvaardt, Kapp make gains in ODIs
After South Africa won the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 2-1, batter Laura Wolvaardt and allrounder Marizanne Kapp climbed up the rankings.
With scores of 50 and an unbeaten 124 in South Africa's series triumph, Wolvaardt is now No. 4 among ODI batters, up by two places. Kapp's 144 runs and two wickets took her to tenth place on batting and bowling rankings. She is also the No. 2 among ODI allrounders.
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, the top-scorer of the series, is at No. 5 among ODI allrounders and just outside the top 10 for batters at 11th place . The England pair of Ecclestone (bowling) and Natalie Sciver-Brunt (batting), and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (allrounders) are the current table-toppers in the ODI rankings.