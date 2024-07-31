Hayley Matthews not afraid to do the work as West Indies play catch-up

Hayley Matthews knows West Indies Women's cricket has fallen off the pace in recent years but, as their captain, she isn't afraid to do "double the work" of opposition sides to catch up.

The 2016 T20 world champions are now ranked sixth, just two months out from the next edition of the tournament, but Matthews, who takes pride in leading her side by example, believes they are on the right track.

"The reality of it is that we probably dropped behind a bit in the Caribbean," Matthews tells ESPNcricinfo's Powerplay podcast. "But it's also something that Cricket West Indies have noticed and I do see them making and taking steps in order to get that growing again.

"There's so many programmes that are starting to form in the Caribbean. We have an academy team in the West Indies now and, within the islands, islands are starting to do their own thing.

"In Barbados, the Barbados Royals were able to just start a girls' camp, which is really good, free of charge for every single girl who wants to come out in Barbados and just learn the game.

"The most important thing is falling in love with the game. That's what it was for me. I was able to grow up as a young girl just on cricket fields falling in love with the game and that fire still burns bright in me up to this day."

Matthews took over as West Indies captain in 2022 from Stafanie Taylor , who had held the post for seven years and led the side to T20 World Cup victory. Since winning that crown, West Indies have been on the decline, struggling to build depth amid a lack of resources.

In 2021, CWI increased the number of women on retainer contracts by three to 18 and in 2022 introduced the Women's Rising Stars Under-19s programme.

In 2023, CWI launched the West Indies Women's Academy and increased the senior team's budget by USD500,000 so players could fly business class and be accommodated in single rooms for all international assignments, bringing their travel arrangements into line with the men's team.

While the central contracts and improved travel conditions can bring almost immediate benefits, the U19 and academy programmes will take longer.

"We probably are behind the rest of the world and [need to] understand that to catch up, we need to be doing double the work" Hayley Matthews

In the meantime, Matthews is determined to continue inspiring her team off and on the field.

Not only is she a regular on the international franchise circuit - she was leading wicket-taker in the inaugural WIPL in 2023 when her Mumbai Indians side won the title and is currently enjoying her fourth year with Women's Hundred side Welsh Fire - but she also has a breath-taking record for West Indies over the past 18 months.

Last year in Australia, she smashed 132 off just 64 balls as West Indies chased down 212 to win the second of three T20Is between the sides. She also scored 99 not out and 79 and took five wickets in the series, including 3 for 36 in that second game.

"One thing I learned from a player like Stafanie Taylor with her captaincy is the way she was able to go out and set an example on the field," Matthews says. "She played a massive role in every big performance that we had and she led by example, scoring runs, taking wickets.

"I've tried to emulate that part of it and just being at the front of the team and setting an example on the field specifically, but off the field as well, creating a culture where we can all be one, we all have one goal that we want to go towards.

"At the same time upholding standards as well, upholding professionalism and just holding each other accountable and understanding that at the end of the day we probably are behind the rest of the world and understand that to catch up as well, we need to be doing double the work."

Hayley Matthews on song again • PCB

With that last line in mind, Matthews strikes a balance between being optimistic and realistic when it comes to ambitions for her team at the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October, where West Indies are in Group B with England, South Africa, Bangladesh and Scotland.

"We're going in as underdogs again and there's no doubt about that." Matthews says. "I think we're in a pretty good group at the moment looking at the two of them, but look, we obviously do want to get out of that group stage and it would be great to win.

"One thing we could be looking at is the fact that a T20 game can be won through a performance and it only takes one really big one on a day. We saw that when we went to Australia. No one, probably ourselves, would've ever thought that we'd be going down there and chasing 212 to win a match.

"That puts us in pretty good spirits going into a T20 World Cup knowing that if one of us or two of us can bring our A game each day, we can probably do a lot of damage."

Another player capable of turning a match single-handedly is Deandra Dottin , who last week reversed her international retirement following an acrimonious departure in 2022 citing reservations about the team environment. It remains unclear whether she will be in line for T20 World Cup selection but the timing of her announcement is notable.

"With Deandra, one thing I can say for sure is she is someone who, when she steps onto the field, she is going to give 100 percent every single time," Matthews says. "It's quite fresh news for us, this has only come about over the last few days or so.

"I want to have discussions with her and with the team as well. Obviously that's really important and I think that's the most important thing for us right now. Until I've had those conversations I probably prefer not to make any more comments.