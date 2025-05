How many players have scored a century and taken a five-for on the same day of a Test?

This combination of 88 runs and five wickets is arguably the best all-round performance on a single day of a Test, although there's a contender from the mists of time: back in April 1899, South Africa's Jimmy Sinclair took 6 for 26 on the first day against England in Cape Town , then scored the first 59 runs of an eventual 106, his country's first Test century. For the list of those who have scored a hundred and taken a five-for in the same Test (not on the same day), click here