How often have players captained a side on their birthdays?

It's not quite true. The hard-hitting Tim David played his first one-day international for Australia last week, against South Africa in Bloemfontein last week. He had previously played 28 T20Is, the first 14 of them for Singapore, where he was born in 1996. The particular distinction achieved by David is that he is the first man who made his official international debut for a country that doesn't play ODIs to appear in one, obviously after being selected by a country that does play them. (In case it helps the explanation, Mark Chapman , who is now playing for New Zealand, previously appeared for Hong Kong - but they did have ODI status, and he played two such matches for them, as well as 19 T20Is, before New Zealand chose him.)