Explainer: How player trades work in the IPL

The Hardik Pandya trade was perhaps the most high-profile player transfer in IPL history. Here's an explainer of how such trades work in the league

What is a player trade, and when can it happen?

It's when a player moves from the IPL franchise that has bought him to another franchise during the trading window. A trade can be an all-cash deal or a player-for-player swap. According to the IPL rules, the player-trading window starts a month after a season ends, stays open up to a week before the auction date, and then continues up until a month before the start of the next season. So the current trading window is open until December 12, with the auction scheduled for December 19, and it will open again on December 20 up to a month before the 2024 season begins.

Have player trades always been there in the IPL?

Yes, the trading window was activated in 2009, when Yes, the trading window was activated in 2009, when Mumbai Indians got Shikhar Dhawan from erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in exchange for Ashish Nehra.

What is a one-way trade?

A player moves from Team A to Team B in an all-cash deal. Team B will pay Team A an amount equivalent to the player's price at the auction, or A player moves from Team A to Team B in an all-cash deal. Team B will pay Team A an amount equivalent to the player's price at the auction, or in Hardik Pandya's case the amount Gujarat Titans paid when they signed him ahead of the 2022 player auction. There have been all-cash trades previously in the IPL as well, for example, when Kolkata Knight Riders traded in Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in November 2022.

What is a two-way trade?

This is essentially a player swap between franchises, with the difference in their prices being paid by one team to the other.

Do players have a say in the trades? Can they initiate it?

Yes, the player's consent is mandatory before he is traded. In Hardik's case, ESPNcricinfo understands that Mumbai Indians began discussions with Titans immediately after the 2023 IPL to figure whether it would be an all-cash trade or a player swap. The Titans director of cricket Vikram Solanki said Hardik had "expressed a desire" to return to Mumbai, who eventually paid INR 15 crore in an all-cash trade.

But wasn't Ravindra Jadeja banned for having a side chat with another franchise?

In 2010, the IPL had In 2010, the IPL had banned Ravindra Jadeja for one season because he did not sign his renewal contract with Rajasthan Royals, and attempted to negotiate a new contract with Mumbai. The IPL said at the time that he was in breach of player trading and operational rules.

What if a player wants to move to another team but his franchise doesn't want to let him go?

The franchise has the final say in that case on whether the player stays with them or not.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

What is a transfer fee? Who decides it? Is there a limit?

A transfer fee is an amount paid by one franchise to another during a trade, in addition to the player's price. In Hardik's case, Mumbai paid Titans an undisclosed transfer fee, and this amount will not impact a franchise's auction purse. The transfer fee is mutually agreed between the franchises before the trade is completed. There is no limit for a transfer fee, but the amount is known only to the IPL and the franchises involved in the trade.

Does the player get a cut of the transfer fee?

Yes. As per the contract, a player can get up to 50% of the transfer fee, but that depends on the agreement reached between him and the franchise that is selling him. There is no guarantee that the player will receive a share of the transfer fee.

Does the transfer fee affect the auction purse?

No, it doesn't. So in Hardik's case, Mumbai's auction purse will reduce by only INR 15 crore (Hardik's price), while Titans' purse will increase by that amount. The transfer fee is separate from the auction purse.