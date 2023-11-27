Shubman Gill appointed captain of Gujarat Titans

"I am delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team," Gill said in a statement. "We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket."

Gill, 24, had started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 and was released ahead of the auction in 2022. As a new franchise in the IPL, the Titans were allowed to sign up to three players ahead of the 2022 auction and they brought Gill on board for INR 7 crore, along with Hardik and Rashid Khan for INR 15 crore each.

Gill is currently fifth on the list of top run-scorers in the IPL in the last six years behind KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. He will lead a strong Titans line-up which includes several experienced players like Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade and Wriddhiman Saha. He also has some captaincy experience, having previously led Indian domestic sides in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy.

Vikram Solanki, the Titans director of cricket, said: "Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We've seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket. His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force, guiding the team through a successful campaign in 2022 and a strong run in 2023.