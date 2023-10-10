Pakistan record the highest successful chase at the World Cup
The record for most centuries in a single World Cup game was also reset in Hyderabad on Tuesday
345 runs chased down by Pakistan against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. It is now the highest successful chase in the history of the men's ODI World Cup. The previous highest was Ireland's 328 against England in the 2011 edition in Bangalore.
1 The number of targets successfully chased by Pakistan in ODIs which are higher than the 345 they did on Tuesday. Pakistan's highest-run chase is 349 against Australia in Lahore in 2022. Today's effort also marks the biggest chase by any team against Sri Lanka, surpassing the 321 by India during the 2012 CB series in Hobart.
8-0 Pakistan continued their unbeaten streak against Sri Lanka at the men's ODI World Cup, winning all eight meetings. It is now the most dominant head-to-head record at the tournament, going one ahead of India's 7-0 run against Pakistan.
4 Centurions in Hyderabad on Tuesday - Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan. It is the first men's ODI World Cup match to feature four individual hundreds and only the third instance in all ODIs. The 1998 Lahore ODI between Pakistan and Australia was the first ODI with four centuries, while the 2013 Nagpur ODI between India and Australia became the second.
65 Balls Mendis needed for his hundred, the fastest for Sri Lanka and the sixth-fastest at the men's ODI World Cup. The previous fastest hundred for Sri Lanka at this competition was Kumar Sangakkara's 70-ball century in 2015 against England.
1 Shafique became the first Pakistani player to score a century on debut at the men's ODI World Cup. The previous highest score on World Cup debut for Pakistan was 82 by Mohsin Khan against Sri Lanka in 1983.
176 Partnership between Rizwan and Shafique is the second-highest for Pakistan at the men's ODI World Cup. The highest is 194 by Saeed Anwar and Wajahatullah Wasti for the opening wicket against New Zealand in the 1999 semi-final.
91 Runs conceded by Matheesha Pathirana through wides in his 12-match ODI career, including 18 against Pakistan in Hyderabad. These are by far the most by any bowler has conceded since his own debut in June this year, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (34) second on the list.
Pathirana bowled 57 wide balls in ODIs, including eight that resulted in five wides. Alzarri Joseph's 22 wide balls are the second-most for a bowler since June 2023.
5 The number of 320-plus totals in the four ODIs hosted by Hyderabad in 2023. Only Trent Bridge had more such totals in a calendar year - Six, from five ODIs in 2019, while the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru also had five, from the five ODIs in 2011.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo