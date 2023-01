Siraj was third on the wicket-takers' table for the series against New Zealand after picking up five wickets in two games, behind Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav , who both had six strikes. But that haul made it 14 wickets in five ODIs - with the three games against Sri Lanka in the earlier series added - for him, and contributed to his rise past Boult, who didn't travel to India and last played ODI cricket in September last year. Boult is currently in third place, with Josh Hazlewood at No. 2.