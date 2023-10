Stats - The World Cup of centuries

Though only one-fifth of the league stage matches have been completed by Wednesday, the 11 hundreds have already surpassed the total tally scored in the 1975 (6), 1979 (2), 1983 (8) and 1992 (6) editions. There were 11 centuries hit in the 1987 and 1999 editions as well. If we only take into account the first nine matches in a World Cup, the 11 centuries in 2023 are by far the highest in any of the 13 editions. The previous highest was seven tons in 2003, while 2011 and 2015 had five each.