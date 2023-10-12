Stats - The World Cup of centuries

We are just nine matches into the 2023 ODI World Cup but the batters seem to be enjoying their time in India

The centuries at the 2023 ODI World Cup have touched new heights right in the first week with as many as 11 players from seven teams passing the three-figure mark in just nine matches. The tournament has already seen records piling up and there could be new benchmarks set up in the coming days.

Climbing up the ladder in the first week



Though only one-fifth of the league stage matches have been completed by Wednesday, the 11 hundreds have already surpassed the total tally scored in the 1975 (6), 1979 (2), 1983 (8) and 1992 (6) editions. There were 11 centuries hit in the 1987 and 1999 editions as well. If we only take into account the first nine matches in a World Cup, the 11 centuries in 2023 are by far the highest in any of the 13 editions. The previous highest was seven tons in 2003, while 2011 and 2015 had five each.

Scoring hundreds like never before



The frequency of centuries in the 2023 World Cup is a rarity in this format as it is only the 17th series or tournament with ten-plus hundreds in men's ODIs. Only two of those 17 events - including the ongoing World Cup - have had their first ten hundreds coming as early as the eighth match.

The lone bilateral ODI series with ten or more hundreds - the five-match series during India's tour of Australia in 2016 , witnessed 11 hundreds. The only other tournament to have ten or more hundreds inside the first ten matches was the Asia Cup in 2008 , hosted by Pakistan, where the tenth hundred came in the ninth game.

Delhi and Hyderabad - the batters' haven



Hundreds at a fast clip



The hundreds scored so far have come rapidly - ten of the eleven came in less than 100 balls. Three found a place in the top seven of the fastest hundreds at a men's ODI World Cup, which includes the fastest by Aiden Markram off 49 balls against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma 's 63-ball ton against Afghanistan and Kusal Mendis ' century off 65 balls against Pakistan are the sixth and seventh fastest. Those three centuries have also been the fastest for their respective countries at a World Cup.