New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite has gone up a spot to be placed third in the women's ODI batting rankings, after her knock of 63 off 67 balls in New Zealand's 62-run win in the opening ODI against India last week. Former captain Suzie Bates scored a century while opening the batting and went up five spots to 17th rank.
New Zealand currently lead the five-match series 2-0 after their tense three-wicket win on Tuesday.
After the Women's Ashes concluded last week, players from Australia and England also made gains. Opener Tammy Beaumont's half-century in the final ODI took her three spots up to third place and Meg Lanning's unbeaten 57 in the same match also took her up as many spots to place her right behind Beaumont. Ellyse Perry, who stayed unbeaten in the chase along with Lanning, broke into the top 10.
Among bowlers, Sophie Ecclestone went up a spot to move to No. 2 after her spell of 1 for 18 from 10 overs in the same match. Megan Schutt also went up a place with her figures of 2 for 25, and is right behind Ecclestone, at No. 3.
Lea Tahuhu made bigger strides, going up four spots to No. 13 whereas India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad went up five spots to move to 16th place with her 2 for 28.
In the allrounders' rankings, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine broke into the top 10 by moving up three spots to No. 8.
In the batting charts for T20Is, Beth Mooney returned to the top spot and Lanning also went up a position, to No. 2. Among bowlers, Amelia Kerr went up five places to No. 8 after her 2 for 25 in the only T20I against India, which New Zealand won.
