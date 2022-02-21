Australia remain in sixth place despite their 4-1 win over Sri Lanka

India's 3-0 series sweep over West Indies at home over the past week has taken Rohit Sharma 's side to No. 1 on the ICC T20I team rankings. India went past England to the top spot, with Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa rounding off the top five.

India's lead at the top, though, is a slender one. Across the 39-game period that is under consideration in the current ranking cycle, India and England are tied at 269 rating points. India are fractionally ahead by virtue of having more points (10,484 to England's 10,474).

ICC T20I Rankings after India vs West Indies and Australia vs Sri Lanka ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Australia remained in sixth place after their 4-1 series win over Sri Lanka (tied ninth with Bangladesh) at home, while West Indies stayed at No. 7 despite the shutout against India, while Afghanistan were at eighth place.

India have the chance to extend their lead over England during the three-game T20I series against Sri Lanka later this month at home. England's next T20I assignment is against India in the summer.