Brunt, Harmanpreet, Athapaththu, Tryon rise in ODI rankings

Athapaththu, who played at No. 3 in the second ODI to introduce debutant Vishmi Gunaratne, had a couple of decent starts. Her 44 in the final game of the series meant she moved up two spots.

Shafali and Nilakshi de Silva moved up three spots and ten spots respectively in the batters' list from last week to get to No. 33 and No. 47 respectively. Among the bowlers, Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera made the top 20, slotting in at 16th, up five places from last week while India's Meghna Singh climbed four spots up to reach 43.