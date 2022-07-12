Brunt, Harmanpreet, Athapaththu, Tryon rise in ODI rankings

Chamari Athapaththu rose to her joint-career-best spot at No. 8, which she last reached after her mammoth 178 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 119 runs and picked up two wickets in a Player-of-the-Series performance moved up four spots in the allrounders' rankings to No. 20. A couple of spots behind, at No. 22, Chloe Tryon emerged with a promotion of 12 positions thanks to her 88 off 73, in the first ODI against England.
Brunt's and Tryon's positions may go up or down as there are two more ODIs. But Smriti's stable ascension was brought up due to her match-winning 94* in a record 174-run partnership with Shafali Verma in the second ODI. Gayakwad and Harmanpreet finished the series on a high with Gayakwad taking 3 for 36 and Harmanpreet making 75 before picking up the key wicket of Athapaththu to end with 1 for 21.
Athapaththu, who played at No. 3 in the second ODI to introduce debutant Vishmi Gunaratne, had a couple of decent starts. Her 44 in the final game of the series meant she moved up two spots.
Shafali and Nilakshi de Silva moved up three spots and ten spots respectively in the batters' list from last week to get to No. 33 and No. 47 respectively. Among the bowlers, Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera made the top 20, slotting in at 16th, up five places from last week while India's Meghna Singh climbed four spots up to reach 43.
Among the newcomers, centurion Emma Lamb, shot up 76 places to 101 by leading England in their victorious chase with her maiden century that she finished with 102.