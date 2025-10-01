T20I rankings: Ayub new No. 1 allrounder, Abhishek reaches a career high

Abhishek, who was already leading the batting rankings, reached 931 rating points after his half-century against Sri Lanka. He has surpassed Dawid Malan's previous best mark of 919 rating points in 2020. Abhishek, who only debuted last year, finished the Asia Cup with 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike-rate of 200 to clinch the Player-of-the-Tournament award.