T20I rankings: Ayub new No. 1 allrounder, Abhishek reaches a career high
Varun Chakravarthy remains the No. 1 T20I bowler
Pakistan's Saim Ayub is the new No. 1 allrounder in men's T20Is while India opener Abhishek Sharma has broken the record for highest rating points, extending his lead at the top of the men's T20I batting charts.
Ayub moved up four places to the top of the allrounder rankings, pushing India's Hardik Pandya down to No. 2. Ayub took eight wickets in six innings and went at only 6.40 per over in the Asia Cup, although he scored only 37 runs in seven innings. Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi dropped one position to third while Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza complete the top five.
Abhishek, who was already leading the batting rankings, reached 931 rating points after his half-century against Sri Lanka. He has surpassed Dawid Malan's previous best mark of 919 rating points in 2020. Abhishek, who only debuted last year, finished the Asia Cup with 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike-rate of 200 to clinch the Player-of-the-Tournament award.
Abhishek has an 82-point lead over England's Phil Salt, who is second, with India's Tilak Varma third. Jos Buttler remains at fourth while Pathum Nissanka moved up to No. 5 after scoring 261 runs in the Asia Cup.
Among bowlers, Varun Chakravarthy retained the No.1 spot after taking seven wickets in the Asia Cup. Kuldeep Yadav rose nine places to 12th after his 17-wicket haul in the tournament. Shaheen Afridi jumped 12 spots to joint-13th, and Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain advanced six places to 20th.