Babar rises to No. 3 on Test batters' table, in sight of top spot in all three formats

Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam were the main batting heroes for Pakistan in the first Galle Test • AFP/Getty Images

Babar Azam is currently the only batter in the top three of the ICC rankings in every format of international cricket, while Abdullah Shafique has scaled heights previously only achieved by two of Test cricket's greatest batters.

Babar - the No. 1 batter in ODIs and T20Is - moved to No. 3 in Tests for the first time in his 41-match career in the latest update of the ICC rankings. He has gone past Steven Smith after posting scores of 119 and 55 in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Joe Root and Marnus Labuschagne remain one and two on the table, with Rishabh Pant at No. 5.

Shafique, meanwhile, jumped 23 spots to No. 16 after his fourth-innings 160 earned Pakistan a win on the final day of that Test. Shafique has now amassed 720 runs in his first six Tests and is currently on 671 rating points, which has historically been topped only by Sunil Gavaskar (692) and Don Bradman (687) after their first six Tests.

Shaheen Shah Afridi , too, climbed one spot to No. 3 on the Test bowlers' table on the back of his four-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test. He is also No. 3 among ODI bowlers.

Jayasuriya's 21 wickets in his first two Tests - the joint-third-highest by any spinner after two Test matches - has taken him to the 44th position among Test bowlers. Jayasuriya's 481 rating points is also the fourth-highest in the history of the ICC Test bowlers' rankings for bowlers after two Tests. Only Narendra Hirwani (519) - the record holder for most Test wickets after two matches, Alec Bedser (500) and Bob Massie (494) have earned more rating points, historically, after their first two Tests.

Chandimal's scores of 76 and an unbeaten 94 in Sri Lanka's defeat in Galle pushed him into the top 20 of the batters' table. He now sits at No. 18. Kusal Mendis , now at No. 47, and Oshada Fernando , now at 58th, have also moved up.

Quinton de Kock has moved up to No. 4 among ODI batters now • Getty Images

In the ODI rankings, Quinton de Kock 's unbeaten 92 in the washed-out final ODI between England and South Africa has seen him move two spots up, going past both Virat Kohli (fifth) and Rohit Sharma (sixth) to the No. 4 position. Shikhar Dhawan has moved to joint 13th on the ODI batting rankings after his match-winning 97 in the first game against West Indies. Shreyas Iyer has also jumped 20 places to No. 54 on the back of his twin fifties in the first two ODIs.

For West Indies, Shai Hope - who became the tenth player to hit a century on their 100th ODI outing in the second ODI - is now at the cusp of breaking into the top ten, moving three spots to No. 12. Alzarri Joseph has climbed to 16th in the ODI ranking for bowlers after picking up two wickets apiece in the first two ODIs.

