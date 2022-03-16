Jason Holder returns to the top spot for allrounders following the Antigua Test against England

Jasprit Bumrah and Dimuth Karunaratne made significant gains in the ICC Test rankings after the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka concluded on Monday.

While Bumrah's maiden five-for at home, in the second Test in Bengaluru - and eight wickets in the match - helped him move up six spots up to No. 4, Karunaratne's determined fourth-innings knock of 107 pushed him up three spots to a career-best No. 5 in the batting charts.*

Bumrah left behind the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, James Anderson, Neil Wagner and Josh Hazlewood on his way up, his eighth five-wicket haul in Tests leading India to a 2-0 series sweep and rendering Karunaratne's fighting effort on a testing Chinnaswamy track in vain.

Jason Holder reclaimed the top spot among Test allrounders after Ravindra Jadeja briefly displaced him following his 175 not out and nine wickets in the first Test against SRi Lanka in Mohali. Holder's all-round contributions of three wickets, and 45 and 37 not out with the bat, ensured West Indies hung on to draw the first Test against England in Antigua.

Holder's team-mate Nkrumah Bonner , who hit 123 and 38 not out in a Player-of-the-Match performance, gained 22 places to rise up to No. 22 in the batting rankings, while Shreyas Iyer 's twin half-centuries in Bengaluru helped him jump 40 spots to No. 37. Iyer was the Player of the Match in the game following knocks of 92 and 67 on the difficult pitch.

*10.20amGMT, March 16: The copy incorrectly stated Dimuth Karunaratne was up to No. 3. This has been corrected.