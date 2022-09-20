Matches (16)
Mandhana rises to career-best second spot in T20I batting rankings

She has also moved to No. 7 among ODI batters, while Harmanpreet has gained in both the T20I and ODI tables too

A rapid half-century from Smriti Mandhana left England helpless, England vs India, 2nd women's T20I, Derby, September 13, 2022

Smriti Mandhana scored a half-century in the second T20I against England  •  ECB via Getty Images

Smriti Mandhana has made big gains in both ODI and T20I rankings for batters following her recent match-winning performances in England.
In T20Is, she has moved up to a career-best No. 2 following her unbeaten 79 in the second T20I in Derby. And in ODIs, she has moved up three spots to No. 7 after her 91 in the first ODI in Hove.
Mandhana, who had risen to the third spot in T20Is in August, has now moved past Meg Lanning. Beth Mooney, who took back the No. 1 position after topping the CWG 2022 run-scorers' chart, has retained the top spot with a total of 743 rating points, 12 ahead of Mandhana.
Harmanpreet Kaur has also moved up, advancing four places to ninth in ODIs following her 74* in the first ODI against England, and one place up to 14th in T20Is. Yastika Bhatia, who also scored a half-century in the first ODI, has moved eight places up to 37th. And Deepti Sharma, who bagged 2 for 33 in the game, jumped six spots to 12th in the ODI bowling charts.
Among England players, Kate Cross went three places up to tenth on the list for ODI bowlers after her 2 for 43 in the same game, while Charlie Dean moved up four spots to 20th.
Following the T20I series, which England won 2-1, Sophia Dunkley jumped 12 places to 32nd after finishing as her team's highest scorer with 115 runs, while Alice Capsey moved to 20th in the batting rankings.
