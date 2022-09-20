Mandhana rises to career-best second spot in T20I batting rankings

Smriti Mandhana
has made big gains in both ODI and T20I rankings for batters following her recent match-winning performances in England.
Mandhana, who had risen to the third spot in T20Is in August, has now moved past Meg Lanning. Beth Mooney, who took back the No. 1 position after topping the CWG 2022 run-scorers' chart, has retained the top spot with a total of 743 rating points, 12 ahead of Mandhana.
Harmanpreet Kaur
has also moved up, advancing four places to ninth in ODIs following her 74* in the first ODI against England, and one place up to 14th in T20Is. Yastika Bhatia
, who also scored a half-century in the first ODI, has moved eight places up to 37th. And Deepti Sharma
, who bagged 2 for 33 in the game, jumped six spots to 12th in the ODI bowling charts.
Among England players, Kate Cross
went three places up to tenth on the list for ODI bowlers after her 2 for 43 in the same game, while Charlie Dean
moved up four spots to 20th.
Following the T20I series, which England won 2-1, Sophia Dunkley
jumped 12 places to 32nd after finishing as her team's highest scorer with 115 runs, while Alice Capsey
moved to 20th in the batting rankings.