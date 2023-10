Sampling Virat Kohli's favourite dish of old

My food quest for day two (yeah, I've got my priorities straight) takes me to the food haven of Jama Masjid. I've planned the day meticulously enough to be close to the Kotla well before training sessions kick off, and do the walk made by Sidharth Monga a day earlier in reverse. It's too early in the day for any of the kerb-side kebab places, of which one in three seems to go by some version of the name Qureshi (which one's the real deal? Whoever knows, please DM!). But it's perfectly timed to have the breakfast of champions:at the iconic Karim's. Given the time of day, there are hardly any customers here, and that's just as well: come matchday there will be little room before the game, and none at all for several hours after - this is where the Kotla matchday experience commences or concludes for hundreds, if not thousands, of the crowd in attendance. I ask the servers and the manager if they're psyched for the incoming traffic. They look at me unperturbed - "nothing we haven't seen before". Makes sense, when you've been around for 110 years.