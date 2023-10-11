Sampling Virat Kohli's favourite dish of old

Off I go to view training, and that's when Delhi, the World Cup venue, redeems itself. I walk to the exit just as Afghanistan are wrapping up, which is also when India are due to arrive at the ground. And there's a sizable crowd gathered. Big deal, you say? India are about to arrive for training, surely there are people queuing up? But it's 5pm, on a workday, in October - it's far from a pleasant afternoon, and the AQI has hit "very unhealthy" levels. Of course, they chant and they yell in delight when the India bus arrives - "Voh dekh, voh raha Kohli" (Look, look, that's Kohli) being a common remark from many. But equally good to see, if not more, was the cheering for Afghanistan as their bus departed - "Oye oye, voh dekho, Rashid bhai" (Hey, hey, there's Rashid)... "Arey voh toh Nabi tha naa?" (Hey that was Nabi there right?).