Back in fashion: fingerspin's resurgence in ODIs

After June 18, 2017, India seemed to have drawn a line in sand. Having failed to defend 321 against Sri Lanka in a league game of the Champions Trophy, and having conceded 338 against Pakistan in the final, they decided to make a clean break without expressly saying so. One of the three sides without a wristspinner in that tournament, they went on to leave out two legends of the game - R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - in favour of two rookie wristspinners who vindicated the decision by making India the most-threatening bowling side in the middle overs.