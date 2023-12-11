ILT20 becomes first Associate-run franchise league to get 'official' List-A status

It is now a List A tournament, which means all tournament statistics will be given official status

The UAE-based ILT20, one of the major franchise-run T20 leagues around the world despite being just a season old because of the quality of players it has attracted, has been given List A status by the ICC just over a month off the start of its second season. It's the first T20 league run by the board of an Associate nation to be given the status.

What it means is that the tournament will now be recognised as an official T20 tournament, with all tournament statistics given official status. In a statement, the ILT20 called the update "a major milestone" and a "major boost".

"Earning the List A status is a major milestone for the DP World International League T20. We would like to thank the ICC for the acknowledgment," David White, chief executive of the league, said. "The recognition is a clear indication of the strength and stature of our league."

The second edition of the tournament will kick off on January 19 and end on February 17.

And despite the dates of the tournament overlapping to some extent with a bunch of other T20 leagues, like the BPL, the SA20 league in South Africa, the Australian BBL, the Super Smash in New Zealand, and possibly the PSL, T20 stars like David Warner, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana and others are going to be in action at the ILT20.