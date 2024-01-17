Rohit Sharma becomes the most prolific T20I centurion
Rinku Singh also sparkled on a banner day for India in Bengaluru
1 The match between India and Afghanistan became the first in international cricket to feature two Super Overs. It is only the second T20 match to have two super overs - Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab in the IPL in 2020 was the first.
424 Runs aggregated by India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru are the second most in a T20I to have ended in a tie. Four-hundred-and-twenty-eight runs in the 2010 Christchurch T20I between New Zealand and Australia are the highest, with both teams scoring 214.
5 Hundreds for Rohit Sharma in T20I cricket are the most for any batter in the format, going one ahead of Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav. The unbeaten 121 off 69 balls on Wednesday was his highest T20I score and the fourth-highest individual score for India in T20Is.
Rohit had set the record for most T20I hundreds in November 2018, with his fourth century to surpass Colin Munro (3). That record was equalled recently by Maxwell (in November 2023) and Suryakumar (in Dec 2023) before Rohit claimed it back.
190* Partnership runs between Rohit and Rinku Singh. It is now the highest for India in T20Is, surpassing the 176-run stand between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson for the second wicket against Ireland in 2022.
58 Runs were added by India in the last two overs of their innings. These are the most by any team across 19th and 20th overs in all men's T20s, overhauling Nepal's 55 runs against Mongolia in last year's Asian games (where ball-by-ball data is available).
1 The 36 runs conceded by Karim Janat in the 20th over of India's innings against Rohit and Rinku are the joint most in an over in men's T20Is. Yuvraj Singh off Stuart Broad in 2007 and Kieron Pollard off Akila Danajaya in 2021 scored 36 runs off an over, with sixes off all six balls.
103 Runs scored by India in their last five overs. Only one other team has amassed 100-plus runs between the 16th and 20th overs of a men's T20I innings - 108 by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023 (where ball-by-ball data is available).
8 Number of partnerships higher than the 190* by Rohit and Rinku in men's T20Is. Seven of those eight have been for the opening wicket. The unbroken 190-run stand between Rohit and Rinku is the highest for the fourth wicket or lower in T20Is.
2 The partnership of 190* between Rohit and Rinku is also the second highest in all T20s for the fifth wicket or lower. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan shared an unbroken 192-run stand for the fifth wicket in last year's BBL game.
3 out of Rohit's five T20I hundreds have come while captaining India. He has now equalled Babar Azam for most T20I tons as captain. Babar also had hit three centuries during his captaincy tenure.
69* Rinku's score against Afghanistan is the highest by an Indian while batting at No.6 or lower in T20Is. The previous highest was 65 by Axar Patel while batting at No.7 against Sri Lanka in Pune in 2023.
36y 262d Rohit's age on Wednesday makes him the oldest player from a Test-playing nation to score a century in T20Is. Chris Gayle was the previous oldest - he 36 years and 117 days old when he scored an unbeaten 100 against England in 2016.
5 Fifty-plus scores in Bengaluru - Rohit and Rinku for India and half-centuries by Afghanistan's top three in the chase. It is only the second T20I game with five fifty-plus scores. The 2020 Auckland T20I between New Zealand and India was the first.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo