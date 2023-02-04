Australia aware of reverse-swing threat amid spin talk

Alex Carey said it will be down to each batter to find out the method and tempo which works best for them

Australia are prepared for moments where batting could become chaotic against India, but will also enter the series with an open mind amid all the talk about the role spin could play.

The squad are currently in Bengaluru for a four-day training camp before heading to Nagpur where the first Test will take place from February 9.

A selection of the 18-player group started their preparations on specially-ordered surfaces in Sydney in a bid to replicate what will be on offer during the Tests and have been provided with reasonably spin-friendly conditions in Alur.

"Going to Pakistan it was a lot of spin talk and I found the reverse swinging ball difficult," he told reporters. "I played a four-day game here in 2018 and a lot of the talk was spin and probably forget a bit how damaging both team's fast bowlers are with the reverse-swinging ball, a wicket that might be a bit up and down.

The sweep is a huge part of Alex Carey's game • Associated Press

"Having the game ebb and flow between spin and fast bowling, dry periods, periods where it will score quickly…think that's great about this team, the experience we do have.

"We know the threats that India have. For a lot of the guys who have played in the past, we'll speak to them and we'll have our batters' meeting soon. We'll face a lot of different spinners throughout the next few days, our spinners [are] bowling well as well, so for everyone it's getting our feet on the ground."

Travis Head , who has produced an outstanding run of form at home but struggled on the subcontinent last year, has indicated he will take a positive approach having learnt from his experiences in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Carey is renowned as someone who takes the spinners on with sweeps but he cautioned about having too many preconceived ideas.

Unlike England who have instilled an aggressive approach to their Test batting throughout the order, Carey indicated Australia's game plans would be left down to the individual to find out what tempo works best.

"I like to sweep in most circumstances, most formats, then [it's] playing the conditions," he said. "We went to Galle for two Tests and they were two different wickets. So be open-minded about what we are going to come up against, what team they put on the park and what scenario I come in at.

"We haven't really spoken about it too much, the way as a group we are going to play, it's the individual basis. For Travis it might be exploring that [attacking] game a bit, Renners [Matthew Renshaw] is a bit taller and can get to the pitch of the ball - he has been here and succeeded - so it's up to the individual to own their game then we back them in to do that.