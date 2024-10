Rohit Sharma in doubt for India's first Test against Australia in Perth

Rohit has led India in 18 Test so far , winning 12 of them. He was appointed to the role in February 2022, succeeding Virat Kohli. Although his influence on the limited-overs team is much more identifiable - with a T20 World Cup to show for it - one of Rohit's biggest challenges came in red-ball cricket when he faced a hyper-aggressive England team at home in 2024 without several of his senior players. India overturned a 0-1 deficit after the first Test into a 4-1 victory with their next generation putting in crucial performances. Shubman Gill grew into his role as a No. 3 batter. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel showcased their potential at the highest level and Yashasvi Jaiswal was a revelation.