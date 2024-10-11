Rohit Sharma in doubt for India's first Test against Australia in Perth

Rohit Sharma 's participation in the early Tests in India's tour of Australia is in doubt owing to personal reasons.

Rohit might not play the first Test - in Perth, from November 22 - and though India played the recent Test series against Bangladesh at home without a designated vice-captain, the selectors were keen on appointing one not on a temporary basis, as has been the norm in the past, but as a long-term choice. They picked Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit has led India in 18 Test so far , winning 12 of them. He was appointed to the role in February 2022, succeeding Virat Kohli. Although his influence on the limited-overs team is much more identifiable - with a T20 World Cup to show for it - one of Rohit's biggest challenges came in red-ball cricket when he faced a hyper-aggressive England team at home in 2024 without several of his senior players. India overturned a 0-1 deficit after the first Test into a 4-1 victory with their next generation putting in crucial performances. Shubman Gill grew into his role as a No. 3 batter. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel showcased their potential at the highest level and Yashasvi Jaiswal was a revelation.

With Bumrah's appointment as India's vice-captain for October's three-Test series against New Zealand, it is highly likely that he will be in charge of the team in Perth. The fast bowler, who will turn 31 in December, has led India once, in the one-off Test in England in 2022 , when Rohit was forced to sit out after having tested positive for Covid-19. It was Bumrah's first match as captain at any level of representative cricket, and he became the first fast bowler to lead India since Kapil Dev in 1987.

Before leading India in the Edgbaston Test, Bumrah was the vice-captain in the two-Test home series against Sri Lanka in March 2022. Later, he served in the position in the two-Test tour of South Africa in 2023-24 and then in the five-Test series earlier this year against England. Bumrah also led India in the T20I series in Ireland in 2023 after returning from an injury layoff. However, Bumrah needs his workload managed, which could mean missing out on certain Tests.

Gill, one India's few all-format players alongside Bumrah, is being viewed as a long-term candidate for Test captaincy. He is said to have impressed the team management with his leadership qualities in the dressing room during India's home series against England. Gill, 25, has never held any leadership role in Test cricket, but the selectors believe he has the potential to grow in the role.