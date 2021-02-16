He picked up the injury while fielding at short leg on the third evening of the second Test

Shubman Gill, the India opening batsman who copped a blow in his left forearm while fielding at forward short-leg on the third evening, has been taken for a "precautionary scan", the BCCI confirmed on Tuesday, the fourth morning of the second Test in Chennai.

It was the last ball of the 18th over of the England second innings, bowled by R Ashwin, and Dan Lawrence stretched out to get to the pitch of the ball and swept with power. Gill tried to take evasive action at the close-in position but the ball still hit him in his hand.

Only one over was bowled on the day after that incident, and the BCCI said via a tweet on Tuesday: "Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today."

The fourth day started with England at 53 for 3 chasing 482 for victory, and a 2-0 lead.

Gill made his Test debut on the recent tour of Australia, and scored 45, 35*, 50, 31, 7 and 91 in his three Tests there as India won the series 2-1. He finished the series with an impressive average of 51.80, only behind Ravindra Jadeja's 85.00 and Rishabh Pant's 68.50 among Indians. Then, in the first Test against England, also in Chennai, Gill scored 29 and 50 even as India lost by 227 runs to fall 1-0 back in the four-Test series, and he had scores of 0 and 14 in the ongoing game.