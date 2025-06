Vadodara to host first men's international in 15 years during NZ tour of India

Vadodara is set to host its first men's international match in more than 15 years during New Zealand 's white-ball tour of India in January 2026. The first ODI on January 11, which kicks off the tour, will take place at the newly built Kotambi Stadium , which has already hosted three Women's ODIs between India and West Indies in December 2024, as well as six matches during the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL).