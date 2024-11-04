Ajaz and the Wankhede, the roots go deeper with each wicket

For the majority of the 23.1 overs that they bowled together, Glenn Phillips and Ajaz Patel were in sync. But there was this one moment where one got the other in a little bit of trouble.

Phillips, for some reason, decided he needed a warm-up. He'd been holding one end up for most of the three-match series but just after the afternoon drinks break on Sunday, his shoulders needed some loosening up. Ajaz offered to help and quickly regretted it because unlike most bowlers, who lob it into the hands of a team-mate, Phillips just fired one in.

Poor Ajaz. He had to track back at top speed to avoid being hit. Finally, he was struggling, like every other spinner that's ever toured India. Muthiah Muralidaran had to shell out 574.5 overs to scrape the 40 wickets he has in this country. His offbreaks had a habit of playing non-consensual ding-dong-ditch. Those sweet batters. They'd be there one minute and, whether they liked it or not, gone the next.

Ajaz's overs count is still in the 100s - 197.1 - and yet he's already got his name on 32 dismissals. He took a third of that in one innings in Mumbai in 2021, and now another third in one match, ahead of which he had the cheek to thank his hosts for giving him the opportunity to work his magic at the Wankhede again. He was sure they'd have the good sense (aka superstition) never to let New Zealand play a Test here for as long as he was still active.

"To be honest, after my ten-for, I wasn't sure whether I'd get another opportunity to play out here again throughout my career," Ajaz said last Wednesday, "So I'm very grateful that the BCCI have scheduled a game out here."

So is a country whose entire population can fit inside Mumbai with space to spare. Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond was following the game as it ebbed and flowed. "I gave a little fist pump when Ajaz went through the gate--" his face broke into a smile at this point, almost as if he was picturing Washington Sundar's stumps hitting the floor again. "-- on that last wicket. I'm absolutely delighted for the players."

They were delighted for themselves too. Ajaz was lost inside a group hug from two Toms and a Daryl. Matt Henry , from short fine, was running up to join them, but took a detour towards the other spinner who had been fielding at deep midwicket. Phillips received his own group hug and eventually the two group hugs became one long huddle.

Henry had dropped a catch off Phillips in the first innings. Even when it happened - with the mistake and its potential repercussions still fresh - New Zealand made sure to pull Henry back from the void. They'd done the same when substitute Mark Chapman dropped a catch just minutes before. This wasn't just about camaraderie. New Zealand knew that cricket in the subcontinent changes on a dime. So they needed their players to be focused. They understood that catches can sometimes go down but shoulders simply cannot.

On Sunday, with Rishabh Pant leading a little recovery and the Wankhede willing him on, Tom Latham stood next to Ajaz and instigated a low-five. Pant vs Ajaz was the whole match and Pant was winning. He was 53 not out and India had gone from 29 for 5 to 92 for 6 and the target was only 55 runs away. But Latham knew his best bet was still his left-arm spinner and so as he began his spell after lunch, he did his bit at lifting him.

Four balls later, Ajaz got rid of Pant. He had 4 for 197 on this tour coming into the Mumbai Test. Over the last three days, he's picked up 11 for 160 and a fairly high-profile admirer as well.

"I think he's just really consistent," former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori told ESPNcricinfo. "His action is repeatable. The ball he bowls is repeatable. And he gets a lot of revolutions on it. He has a lovely seam position and for him to be consistently be able to put pressure on these great Indian batsmen, I thought New Zealand set some amazing fields to allow that pressure to maintain. All those things in combination put together another incredible Wankhede performance from him."

As everybody was preparing for the presentation, Ajaz was looking up at the stands, raising the ball up high, a smile made all the more visible by its contrast with that incredible beard. He has roots here in Mumbai. He keeps making history here as well.