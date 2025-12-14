Axar ill and Bumrah misses third T20I for personal reasons; South Africa make three changes
For the visitors, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch and Anrich Nortje came in for David Miller, Lutho Sipamla and George Linde
Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for the third T20I in Dharamsala as he went back to Ahmedabad for personal reasons, and Axar Patel was unwell. India won the toss for the second time in a row, and decided to field as the conditions were dewy already.
Bumrah's absence created an opportunity for Harshit Rana, whose batting ability at No. 8 opened the door for Kuldeep Yadav to come in and join the mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Varun is one short of 50 T20I wickets, and Kuldeep is one of the only five bowlers in the world to have taken 50 wickets and averaged better than him.
South Africa, as has been their wont, made three changes to the XI that leveled the series in New Chandigarh. Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch and Anrich Nortje came in for David Miller, Lutho Sipamla and George Linde. That left Aiden Markram and Donovon Ferreira as the only spinners in the side.
South Africa 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt.), 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Donovan Ferreira, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Anrich Nortje, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Ottneil Baartman
India 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Varun Chakravarthy, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Kuldeep Yadav
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo