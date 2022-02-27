India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan underwent a precautionary CT scan, as advised by the team's medical staff, after he copped a blow on the helmet during the second T20I in Dharamsala. He was subsequently discharged after a brief period of observation concussion at a hospital in Kangra.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of India's chase when Kishan was beaten by Lahiru Kumara's sharp bouncer. The impact of the delivery had Kishan taking off his helmet even as the Sri Lankan fielders gathered around him. Kishan batted on for three more deliveries before being dismissed for a 15-ball 16.

If Kishan misses the final T20I on Sunday, which appears likely given the short turnaround time between matches, India may turn to Sanju Samson to keep wicket and Mayank Agarwal to open the batting.

Agarwal was summoned after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the series with a wrist injury. Agarwal had been quarantining in Chandigarh, a four-hour drive from Dharamsala, along with the rest of India's Test squad to face Sri Lanka from March 4.

A seven-wicket win over on Saturday gave India a 2-0 lead and their 11th successive T20I victory, a run that started at the World Cup last year following twin losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.