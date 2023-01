Rohit Sharma withdraws run-out appeal against Dasun Shanaka

The incident occurred in the final over of the game, when Mohammed Shami ran in to bowl but broke the stumps at the non-striker's end before delivering the ball. Sri Lanka needed 83 off three balls at the time and Shanaka was batting on 98.

"I had no idea Shami had done that," Rohit told Star Sports after the game. "When he went up in an appeal… Again, he [Shanaka] is batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant. We got to give it to him. We cannot get him out like that. We wanted to get him out the way we thought we would get him out. But that was not something that we thought of. But again, hats off to him, he played really well."