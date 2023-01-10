Rohit Sharma withdraws run-out appeal against Dasun Shanaka

"I had no idea Shami had done that," Rohit told Star Sports after the game. "When he went up in an appeal… Again, he [Shanaka] is batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant. We got to give it to him. We cannot get him out like that. We wanted to get him out the way we thought we would get him out. But that was not something that we thought of. But again, hats off to him, he played really well."