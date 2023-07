KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, have all begun batting in the nets as they continue their rehabilitation from injury

Jasprit Bumrah 's return to action could be imminent, with the fast bowler now "bowling with full intensity in the nets", according to a BCCI medical update. Bumrah, whose last competitive cricket came in September 2022, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru since undergoing back surgery in New Zealand in March this year.

"The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games."

ESPNcricinfo understands the NCA is mindful of Bumrah's workload, and has organised practice games, so that he can play under a physio's supervision, rather than asking him to play in the 50-overs inter-zonal Deodhar Trophy. If he pulls up well in the practice games, he could be in contention for the three-match T20I series in Ireland, which is scheduled to run from August 18 to 23.

After the Ireland tour, India will next be in action at the Asia Cup, from August 30 to September 17. These will be their last assignments before the ODI World Cup gets underway on October 5.